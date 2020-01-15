January 14, 2020 | 10:23pm

An Australian couple have touched off a fierce debate Down Below after deciding to fly a Nazi flag exterior their dwelling, a report stated.

The couple — who haven’t been recognized — hoisted the flag that options swastikas and an iron cross, amongst different Nazi symbols, on their property within the city of Beulah, about 4 hours north of Melbourne, the Age reported.

Disconcerted neighbors have alerted police, who’re investigating if any legal guidelines have been damaged by displaying the flag.

The chairman of the nation’s Anti-Defamation Fee, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, informed the newspaper he’ll name on the State Parliament to cross laws that bans displaying Nazi symbols in public.

“The flying of the Nazi flag in the skies of our nation is like plunging a dagger in the heart of Holocaust survivors and spitting in the face of the Diggers who fought to defeat Hitler and his genocidal regime,” Abramovich informed the newspaper.