January 12, 2020 | four:05pm

Firefighters battling raging brushfires in Australia say they might have lastly turned the tables on the blaze due to cooler climate and milder winds.

“This fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” mentioned Dale McLean, a firefighter in New South Wales. “The fire behavior has changed, so we’re able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”

With the change within the climate anticipated to carry within the subsequent week, the firefighters mentioned they hope to make progress for the primary time in months.

The brushfires have raged since October, fueled by excessive winds and scorching temperatures. The flames have killed 28 individuals, scorched greater than 25 million acres and destroyed over 2,000 properties.

The fires have additionally devastated the nation’s wildlife, killing greater than 1 billion animals.

It has been Australia’s most damaging fireplace season ever.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left right across our country,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned Sunday. “But I am also very mindful, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be there for quite a period of time to come for those who’ve been exposed to the trauma of these brushfires.”

With AP