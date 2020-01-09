January 9, 2020 | 12:52pm

An Australian man who not too long ago misplaced his dwelling within the nation’s devastating bushfires celebrated a “miracle” on Thursday — a $1 million lottery win.

The unidentified man’s dwelling in New South Wales burned to the bottom late final yr — and he feared he would by no means have the ability to rebuild as a result of he was uninsured, in response to Australian lottery authorities.

However he was overwhelmed Thursday when he was contacted at work and instructed he gained the highest prize, which is about $690,000 in US .

“This really has come at the most incredible time,” he stated, in response to a press release by The Lott. “This is a miracle!”

The winner — who wished to stay nameless — stated he was overwhelmed realizing he may now rebuild his razed household dwelling.

“All that was left of the home was a few charred teacups,” he instructed lottery officers.

“We didn’t know if we would ever be able to rebuild but now we definitely can. This is amazing. I can’t get over it.”

He used his spouse’s fortunate numbers to win Wednesday’s Gold Lotto, saying they “delivered in a big way.”

“I can’t wait to go home and give my wife a big kiss and a cuddle!” he stated.

Hearth officers in New South Wales, the place the lottery winner lived, say 1,870 houses have been destroyed within the present bushfire season, conceding that the “figure is likely to increase.”

As of Thursday, 132 fires had been nonetheless burning within the badly-hit area, 55 of which had been nonetheless not contained, officers stated on Twitter.