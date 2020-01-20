Australian Open 2020 Day 2 schedule- Tuesday’s Order of Play

The primary Grand Slam of the 12 months is underway because the greats tackle the epic two week problem to win the coveted Norman Brooks Problem Cup or the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 2.

Australian Open Day 2 schedule

All UK time. All instances approximate – topic to vary

Matches together with chosen seeded and chosen unseeded gamers

The right way to watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and dwell streaming

Rod Laver Enviornment

From midnight GMT

Okay.Mladenovic v Okay. Pliskova (2)

D. Vekic (19) v M. Sharapova

R. Nadal (1) v H. Dellien

Not earlier than eight.00am GMT

D. Medvedev (four) v F. Tiafoe

E. Cocciaretto v A. Kerber (17)

Melbourne Enviornment

From midnight GMT

M. Keys (10) v D Kasatkina

D. Dzumhur v S. Wawrinka (15)

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

A. Popryin v J Tsonga (28)

Not earlier than eight.00am GMT

N. Kyrgios (23) v L. Sonego

Margaret Courtroom Enviornment

From midnight GMT

B. Bencic (6) v A. Schmiedlova

A. Mannarino v D. Thiem (5)

A. Tomljanovic v A. Sevastova (31)

Not earlier than eight.00am GMT

J. Brady v S. Halep (four)

M. Cecchinato v A. Zverev (7)

1573 Enviornment

From 11.30pm GMT

J. Konta (12) v O. Jabeur

R. Opelka v F. Fognini (12)

E. Gulbis v F. Auger-Aliassime (20)

E. Svitolina (5) v. Okay. Boulter

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

G. Monfils (10) v Y. Lu

C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)

Courtroom three

From 11.30pm GMT

I. Begu v Okay. Bertens (9)

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

D. Goffin (11) v J. Chardy

E. Mertens (16) v D Kovinic

Courtroom eight

From 11.30pm GMT

D. Schwartzman (14) v L. Harris

A. Riske (18) v Y. Wang

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

J. Isner (19) v T. Monteiro

A. Sharma v A. Kontaveit (28)

A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v N. Stokanovic

Courtroom 10

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

H. Gaston v J. Munar

Okay. Pliskova v H. Watson

Courtroom 13

From 11.30pm GMT

Okay. Juvan v D. Yastremska (23)

F. Lopez v R. Bautista Agut (9)

B. Pera v E. Rybakina (29)

J. Kovalik v P. Carreno Busta (27)

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

Okay. Flipkens v Okay. Muchcova (20)

T. Fritz (29) v T. Griekspoor

Courtroom 15

From 11.30pm GMT

F. Ferro v A. Van Uytvanck

Okay. Edmund v D. Lajovic (24)

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

P. Herbert v C. Norrie

Courtroom 19

From 11.30pm GMT

M Cilic v C. Moutet

L. Giustino v M. Raonic (32)

M. Vilella Martinez v Okay. Khachanov (16)

A. Anisimova (21) v Z. Diyas

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

C. O’Connell v A. Rublev (17)

Courtroom 22

From 11.30pm GMT

B. Paire (21) v C. Stebe

D. Collins (26) v V Diatchenko

Not earlier than 5.00am GMT

I. Karlovic v V Pospisil

I. Ivashka v Okay. Anderson