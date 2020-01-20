Australian Open 2020 Day 2 schedule- Tuesday’s Order of Play

The primary Grand Slam of the 12 months is underway because the greats tackle the epic two week problem to win the coveted Norman Brooks Problem Cup or the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 2.
Australian Open Day 2 schedule
All UK time. All instances approximate – topic to vary
Matches together with chosen seeded and chosen unseeded gamers
The right way to watch Australian Open 2020 on TV and dwell streaming
Rod Laver Enviornment
From midnight GMT
Okay.Mladenovic v Okay. Pliskova (2)
D. Vekic (19) v M. Sharapova
R. Nadal (1) v H. Dellien
Not earlier than eight.00am GMT
D. Medvedev (four) v F. Tiafoe
E. Cocciaretto v A. Kerber (17)
Melbourne Enviornment
From midnight GMT
M. Keys (10) v D Kasatkina
D. Dzumhur v S. Wawrinka (15)
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
A. Popryin v J Tsonga (28)
Not earlier than eight.00am GMT
N. Kyrgios (23) v L. Sonego
Margaret Courtroom Enviornment
From midnight GMT
B. Bencic (6) v A. Schmiedlova
A. Mannarino v D. Thiem (5)
A. Tomljanovic v A. Sevastova (31)
Not earlier than eight.00am GMT
J. Brady v S. Halep (four)
M. Cecchinato v A. Zverev (7)
1573 Enviornment
From 11.30pm GMT
J. Konta (12) v O. Jabeur
R. Opelka v F. Fognini (12)
E. Gulbis v F. Auger-Aliassime (20)
E. Svitolina (5) v. Okay. Boulter
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
G. Monfils (10) v Y. Lu
C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)
Courtroom three
From 11.30pm GMT
I. Begu v Okay. Bertens (9)
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
D. Goffin (11) v J. Chardy
E. Mertens (16) v D Kovinic
Courtroom eight
From 11.30pm GMT
D. Schwartzman (14) v L. Harris
A. Riske (18) v Y. Wang
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
J. Isner (19) v T. Monteiro
A. Sharma v A. Kontaveit (28)
A. Pavlyuchenkova (30) v N. Stokanovic
Courtroom 10
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
H. Gaston v J. Munar
Okay. Pliskova v H. Watson
Courtroom 13
From 11.30pm GMT
Okay. Juvan v D. Yastremska (23)
F. Lopez v R. Bautista Agut (9)
B. Pera v E. Rybakina (29)
J. Kovalik v P. Carreno Busta (27)
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
Okay. Flipkens v Okay. Muchcova (20)
T. Fritz (29) v T. Griekspoor
Courtroom 15
From 11.30pm GMT
F. Ferro v A. Van Uytvanck
Okay. Edmund v D. Lajovic (24)
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
P. Herbert v C. Norrie
Courtroom 19
From 11.30pm GMT
M Cilic v C. Moutet
L. Giustino v M. Raonic (32)
M. Vilella Martinez v Okay. Khachanov (16)
A. Anisimova (21) v Z. Diyas
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
C. O’Connell v A. Rublev (17)
Courtroom 22
From 11.30pm GMT
B. Paire (21) v C. Stebe
D. Collins (26) v V Diatchenko
Not earlier than 5.00am GMT
I. Karlovic v V Pospisil
I. Ivashka v Okay. Anderson
