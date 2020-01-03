Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Australian Open is the primary Grand Slam of 2020, and competitors to get the season off to a flying begin will likely be intense.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles however will likely be pushed all the way in which by a string of fierce rivals.

Andy Murray was set to function in his first Grand Slam since final yr’s match Down Underneath, however has pulled out on account of a pelvic drawback.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it is advisable know in regards to the Australian Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The match begins on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 2nd February 2020.

The place is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

TBC

Methods to watch and stay stream Australian Open within the UK