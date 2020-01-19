News WORLD

Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

January 19, 2020
The Australian Open is the primary Grand Slam of 2020, and competitors to get the season off to a flying begin shall be intense.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles however shall be pushed all the way in which by a string of fierce opponents.

Andy Murray was set to function in his first Grand Slam since final yr’s event Down Below, however has pulled out as a result of a pelvic downside.

has rounded up every thing you want to know concerning the Australian Open 2020 tennis event.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The event begins on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 2nd February 2020.

The place is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The event is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

How one can watch and stay stream Australian Open within the UK

Eurosport will present unique stay protection of the event on their channels and on-line participant.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

Eurosport can be out there by way of Amazon Prime

There shall be a highlights present broadcast each day on BBC.

