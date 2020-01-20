Australian Open 2020: How to watch Australian Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

The Australian Open is the primary Grand Slam of 2020, and competitors to get the season off to a flying begin will probably be intense.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka return to defend their titles however will probably be pushed all the best way by a string of fierce rivals.

Andy Murray was set to characteristic in his first Grand Slam since final yr’s match Down Underneath, however has pulled out attributable to a pelvic drawback.

has rounded up all the pieces you have to know in regards to the Australian Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the Australian Open 2020?

The match begins on Monday 20th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 2nd February 2020.

The place is the Australian Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open schedule

