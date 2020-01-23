Australian Open 2020 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal earn?

The Australian Open is the standard curtain-raising main every year and sometimes boasts large drama all through with massive money prizes on supply.

The prize cash whole has been elevated by 13.6 per cent to a event file of £39million.

HEARALPUBLICIST rounds up the complete quantities of prize cash on supply for women and men tennis stars on the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Singles

Winner – £2,204,323

Runner-up – £1,104,836

Semi-finals – £1,104,836

Quarter-finals – £280,891

Spherical four – £160,509

Spherical three – £96,305

Spherical 2 – £68,484

Spherical 1 – £48,153

Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Doubles

Winner – £406,623

Runner-up – £203,311

Semi-finals – £203,311

Quarter-finals – £58,853

Spherical three – £33,172

Spherical 2 – £20,331

Spherical 1 – £13,376

Australian Open prize cash – Combined Doubles

Winner – £101,656

Runner-up – £53,503

Semi–finals – £26,751

Quarter–finals – £12,841

Spherical 2 – £6,420

Spherical 1 – £three,344

