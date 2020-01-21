News WORLD

Australian Open 2020 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal earn?

January 21, 2020
Australian Open prize cash is up for grabs – HEARALPUBLICIST rounds up how a lot money the highest contenders may earn

The Australian Open is the standard curtain-raising main annually and infrequently boasts big drama all through with large money prizes on provide.

The prize cash whole has been elevated by 13.6 per cent to a match document of £39million.

HEARALPUBLICIST rounds up the total quantities of prize cash on provide for women and men tennis stars on the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Singles

  • Winner – £2,204,323
  • Runner-up – £1,104,836
  • Semi-finals – £1,104,836
  • Quarter-finals – £280,891
  • Spherical four – £160,509
  • Spherical three – £96,305
  • Spherical 2 – £68,484
  • Spherical 1 – £48,153

Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Doubles

  • Winner – £406,623
  • Runner-up – £203,311
  • Semi-finals – £203,311
  • Quarter-finals – £58,853
  • Spherical three – £33,172
  • Spherical 2 – £20,331
  • Spherical 1 – £13,376

Australian Open prize cash – Blended Doubles

  • Winner – £101,656
  • Runner-up – £53,503
  • Semi–finals – £26,751
  • Quarter–finals – £12,841
  • Spherical 2 – £6,420
  • Spherical 1 – £three,344

