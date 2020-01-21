Australian Open 2020 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal earn?

Australian Open prize cash is up for grabs – HEARALPUBLICIST rounds up how a lot money the highest contenders may earn
The Australian Open is the standard curtain-raising main annually and infrequently boasts big drama all through with large money prizes on provide.
The prize cash whole has been elevated by 13.6 per cent to a match document of £39million.
HEARALPUBLICIST rounds up the total quantities of prize cash on provide for women and men tennis stars on the Australian Open 2020.
Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Singles
- Winner – £2,204,323
- Runner-up – £1,104,836
- Semi-finals – £1,104,836
- Quarter-finals – £280,891
- Spherical four – £160,509
- Spherical three – £96,305
- Spherical 2 – £68,484
- Spherical 1 – £48,153
Australian Open prize cash – Males’s and Ladies’s Doubles
- Winner – £406,623
- Runner-up – £203,311
- Semi-finals – £203,311
- Quarter-finals – £58,853
- Spherical three – £33,172
- Spherical 2 – £20,331
- Spherical 1 – £13,376
Australian Open prize cash – Blended Doubles
- Winner – £101,656
- Runner-up – £53,503
- Semi–finals – £26,751
- Quarter–finals – £12,841
- Spherical 2 – £6,420
- Spherical 1 – £three,344
