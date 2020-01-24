Australian Open: Divij Sharan Knocked Out In Men’s Doubles Second Round

India’s Divij Sharan on Friday obtained knocked out of the continued Australian Open after he misplaced his second-round males’s doubles match with New Zealand companion Artem Sitak. Sharan and Sitak misplaced 7-6 (6-2), 6-Three to Brazil’s Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic of Croatia in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes. The duo had entered the second spherical after defeating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa 6-Four, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna had additionally crashed out of the match in first spherical after he, together with Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan, misplaced 1-6, 6-Three, Three-6 to US’ Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza’s marketing campaign within the girls’s doubles had additionally come to a disappointing finish after she was pressured to retire mid-way throughout her first spherical girls’s doubles match with Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

Mirza and Kichenok had been trailing Zero-1 within the second set in opposition to the Chinese language pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian was pressured to retire on account of a calf damage. The Indo-Ukranian pair had misplaced the primary set 2-6.

Earlier than that, Mirza had already pulled out of the blended doubles occasion alongside Bopanna with the identical damage.