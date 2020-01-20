Australian Open: Djokovic Comes Back From Set Down To Win In 1st Round

Novak Djokovic survived a scare to affix Roger Federer and Serena Williams within the Australian Open second spherical as heavy downpours prompted chaos on Monday, forcing organisers to postpone a swathe of matches. Defending champion Djokovic was made to sweat earlier than beating Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in 4 units on the primary day, when fears over air air pollution have been changed by disruption brought on by rain. Whereas play continued on the three stadiums with retractable roofs, half of the 64 scheduled matches have been postponed, making certain a giant backlog for Tuesday.

Moist circumstances are uncommon for the Australian Open, which is extra used to excessive warmth and was stricken by smog from bushfires throughout qualifying, when gamers suffered coughing matches and respiratory issues.

Air high quality was rated ‘good’ as the primary spherical began on Monday however about 4 hours later play was suspended on exterior courts when the heavens opened in Melbourne.

World quantity three Federer was briefly hauled off court docket whereas the roof was closed on Rod Laver Enviornment earlier than returning to finish a routine 6-Three, 6-2, 6-2 victory over American Steve Johnson.

Williams, on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, gained the primary set in opposition to Anastasia Potapova in simply 19 minutes as she cruised to a 6-Zero, 6-Three win in lower than an hour.

“I feel like I can still improve and get better throughout this tournament, for sure. This is a good stepping stone for right now,” Williams stated.

Nonetheless, Williams’ elder sister Venus was ousted in beautiful style by 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who gained 7-6 (7/5), 6-Three in a repeat of her first-round upset at Wimbledon final 12 months.

Within the late match, defending champion Djokovic dropped his first set since 2006 within the opening spherical earlier than recovering to beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

“There is a lot of pressure and a lot of different emotions involved. I definitely try to remind myself to stay present and really enjoy,” stated the seven-time Melbourne winner, who introduced up his 900th Tour-level victory.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens was the most important girls’s casualty on day one when she crashed out in three units to Zhang Shuai of China — her fourth first-round exit in Melbourne.

Shapovalov racquet row

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was achieved nicely earlier than the downpour as she dismissed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-Four in 80 minutes, smashing one highly effective serve that broke a web fastening.

“It was really tough for me trying to control my nerves,” stated Osaka. “It’s tough to play someone you’ve never played before in the first round of a Grand Slam.”

In a while the coated centre court docket, Australian world primary Ashleigh Barty recovered strongly from a set right down to beat Lesia Tsurenko 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Within the males’s draw, Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer en path to final 12 months’s semis, crushed Salvatore Caruso 6-Zero, 6-2, 6-Three.

Participant anger over smog dominated the ultimate days earlier than the match, which is going down after bushfires ravaged giant components of Australia, destroying hundreds of houses and killing 29 individuals.

Match officers are intently monitoring air pollution and can halt play and shut the three foremost stadiums’ roofs if particulate matter suspended within the air hits PM2.5 200.

In different outcomes, Canadian 13th seed Denis Shapovalov argued furiously with the umpire over a code violation for throwing his racquet as he misplaced in 4 units to Marton Fucsovics.

Croatian 25th seed Borna Coric was one other first-round loser as he went right down to skilled American Sam Querrey, whereas Australia’s Sam Stosur bombed out in opposition to Caty McNally.

However former champion Caroline Wozniacki, enjoying her final match earlier than retiring, safely reached the second spherical as she beat Kristie Ahn 6-1, 6-Three.