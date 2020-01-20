Australian Open: Federer Cruises Into Second Round With Easy Win

Roger Federer swatted apart Steve Johnson to race into the Australian Open second spherical Monday as he kickstarted his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title in immaculate fashion. The ageless Swiss nice, 38, mentioned forward of the event that he had low expectations on the yr’s opening Grand Slam after lacking the warm-up ATP Cup to spend extra time together with his household. It left him in need of match observe, however it did not present on Rod Laver Area in opposition to the American in his 6-Three, 6-2, 6-2 demolition. “I felt really good. I trained really hard, like I always do, and happy I did not have any (injury) setbacks (in the off-season),” mentioned Federer.

“I am happy, I played well in practice and happy it showed on the court as well.”

The group favorite knew he wanted to get out of the blocks quick in opposition to the world quantity 75 and that is what he did, racing to a Four-1 lead within the opening set earlier than a 10-minute interruption for the roof to be shut on account of rain.

Roger Federer returned and wrapped up the set in simply 27 minutes.

Johnson, recognized for his huge forehand and slice backhand, once more gave away service breaks early within the subsequent two units and there was no manner again in opposition to a person who delivered some jaw-dropping returns and forehands.

He’ll subsequent play both French qualifier Quentin Halys or Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

Seeded three, Federer is gunning for not solely a 21st Slam title however his seventh in Australia, having most not too long ago tasted success at Melbourne Park in 2018.

Regardless of his age, the Swiss star stays a aggressive pressure and gained 4 singles titles final yr.

However he failed so as to add one other Grand Slam together with his closest name coming within the Wimbledon closing, the place he misplaced a five-set epic to Novak Djokovic.

In distinction to his 2019 Main drought, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal gained two apiece, with the Spaniard shifting inside one Slam title of Federer’s document 20.