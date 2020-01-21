Australian Open: India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocked Out In First Round

India’s prime ranked tennis participant Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on an opportunity to play in opposition to world no.2 Novak Djokovic as he crashed out within the males’s singles opening spherical of the Australian Open on Tuesday. World no.122 Prajnesh, who entered the principle draw as a fortunate loser within the qualifiers, misplaced in straight units 6-Four, 6-2, 7-5 in opposition to Japanese wild card Tatsuma Ito, ranked 22 locations under the Indian, in a rescheduled first spherical tie that lasted for 2 hours and one minute.

With this loss, Prajnesh misplaced a golden alternative to face Djokovic within the second spherical. Ito will now tackle the Serbian in his subsequent match.

This was Prajnesh’s fifth straight look in the principle draw of a Grand Slam occasion having earlier performed within the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open as a consequence of his higher rankings.

With Prajnesh’s ouster, India’s marketing campaign ended within the singles occasion of the Australian Open.

In males’s doubles, India’s Divij Sharan and his Kiwi associate Artem Sitak will face Spanish-Portuguese pair of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa within the opening spherical, whereas Rohan Bopanna and Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama will play 13th seeded American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan.

Within the girls’s doubles, Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine will tackle Chinese language mixture of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu within the opening spherical.

Returning to the court docket after a two-year maternity break, Sania had gained the Hobart Worldwide title lately partnering Kichenok.