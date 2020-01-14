Australian Open is forced to postpone qualifying rounds as bushfire smoke blankets Melbourne

By Australian Related Press

13 January 2020

Australian Open tennis organisers have been pressured to delay the beginning of the qualifying event and droop follow after hazardous smoke from Victoria’s bushfires blanketed Melbourne Park.

The brand new begin time on the opening day of qualifying for subsequent week’s grand slam occasion will probably be 11am.

The EPA rated Melbourne’s air high quality as hazardous early on Tuesday morning however that has been downgraded to very poor.

Recommendation from the EPA for Melburnians is to remain indoors, preserve home windows and doorways shut, and depart pets inside.

‘Situations onsite are enhancing and are being always monitored,’ a Tennis Australia assertion learn.

‘Additional selections will probably be made utilizing onsite information and in session with our medical group, the Bureau of Meterology and scientists from the EPA.

‘As at all times the well being and security of our gamers, our employees and our followers is our precedence.’

Organisers of the Kooyong Traditional in Melbourne are additionally keeping track of circumstances however anticipate play to start out on the scheduled time of 1pm with the air anticipated to turn into clearer.

‘The well being and security of the gamers, spectators and all in concerned within the Kooyong Traditional occasion is paramount,’ event director Peter Johnston mentioned.

Twenty-two Australians are collaborating in Open qualifying, together with former world No.17 Bernard Tomic.

The world No.182 is drawn to play American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.

Tomic recorded simply seven wins at ATP degree in 2019 – none on the slams – and hasn’t performed a event since a first-round loss to Dan Evans in Stockholm in October.