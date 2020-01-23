Australian Open: Medvedev Battles Nosebleed, Resistance To Progress

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a nosebleed and stiff resistance from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez on Thursday to ebook his Australian Open third spherical ticket. The Russian was pressed onerous in a aggressive first set earlier than grinding down the 22-year-old 7-5, 6-1, 6-Three with the roof closed on Margaret Courtroom Enviornment. “It was not easy, especially the first set but I managed to stay there the whole match and came through because he has less experience,” mentioned Medvedev, who received 4 titles final yr and was runner-up on the US Open.

“I tried to push him all the time and that worked well today. Today was much better than my first match.”

The best seed behind the Massive Three of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, Medvedev struggled to get going in opposition to a tenacious participant making his Australian Open debut.

However his power and massive serve finally counted, with 19 aces.

The pair stayed on serve till the Russian’s stress paid dividends within the first set, working break factors in sport 4 and getting the sting when Martinez, ranked 168, despatched a backhand into the online.

However poor approach on a volley handed the Spaniard a break again for Three-Four and Martinez’s confidence grew.

They went sport for sport till Medvedev stepped up a gear to interrupt once more for the set when Martinez put a easy forehand into the online.

With the Spaniard sapped of vitality, Medvedev twisted the knife, racing right into a 5-Zero second set lead earlier than his nostril began dripping blood and he wanted a medical timeout.

He returned to wrap up the set. However Martinez refused to surrender and put up a battle that belied his rating to make sure the world quantity 4 had a testing exercise.

Medvedev 23, is aiming to higher his greatest efficiency at Melbourne Park which got here final yr, when he made the spherical of 16 earlier than falling to eventual champion Djokovic.

His reward for beating Martinez is a conflict in opposition to both Australian Alexei Popyrin or Spain’s Jaume Munar.