Australian Open: Pliskova Beats Mladenovic To Storm Into Second Round

World quantity two Karolina Pliskova barrelled into the Australian Open second spherical on Tuesday as she chases her first Grand Slam crown.The 27-year-old Czech defeated France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 and performs Germany’s Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe subsequent in Melbourne.

Pliskova, whose finest Grand Slam look was defeat to Angelique Kerber within the closing of the 2016 US Open, referred to as it a “tough test” in opposition to 41st-ranked Mladenovic.

“We had some good matches in the past and it was tough mentally in the second set,” stated Pliskova, who beat Naomi Osaka on the best way to profitable the Brisbane title this month.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in Melbourne final 12 months, stated the Brisbane triumph had no bearing on the subsequent fortnight.

“It’s a new beginning here so weeks before do not count and nobody remembers,” she stated.