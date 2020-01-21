Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Registers Crushing First-Round Win

Prime seed Rafael Nadal turned on the type as he launched his bid for a record-equalling 20th Main title on the Australian Open on Tuesday, however falling star Maria Sharapova hit a profession low. Nadal, one shy of Roger Federer’s Grand Slam mark, dropped solely 5 video games as he swatted apart Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-Three, 6-Zero in simply over two hours at a sunny Rod Laver Enviornment. “It was a positive start,” stated the reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion, sporting a brilliant pink singlet and matching trainers. “What you want in the first round is just to win, and it’s better if it’s in straight sets.”

He joins Federer and defending champion Novak Djokovic in spherical two in Melbourne because the Large Three look to tighten a stranglehold that has introduced all of them however one of many final 14 Australian Open titles.

Nadal, the primary participant to be world primary in three totally different a long time, continues to be thriving at 33 but it surely’s a special story for five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova, 32.

Sharapova, taking part in on a wildcard as she wrestles with a shoulder downside, misplaced Three-6, Four-6 to Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic, making her an opening-round loser at three straight Grand Slams for the primary time.

The long run seems to be unsure for the previous world primary, who gained Wimbledon when she was simply 17 however has not reached a Grand Slam ultimate since she lifted the 2014 French Open trophy.

“I can speak about my struggles and the things that I’ve gone through with my shoulder, but it’s not really in my character to,” Sharapova stated.

“I was there, I put myself out there (playing). As tough as it was, I finished the match — it wasn’t the way that I wanted.”

Britain’s Johanna Konta, a two-time Slam semi-finalist, additionally fell on the first hurdle as she battles to beat a knee downside, dropping Four-6, 2-6 to unseeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

‘You are pathetic’

On a bumper day of 96 first-round matches, after rain worn out half of Monday’s schedule, former US Open champion Marin Cilic and Milos Raonic each moved safely by.

Italy’s Fabio Fognini, two units down towards America’s Reilly Opelka when their match was suspended on Monday, returned to win it in 5 on Tuesday after a stormy encounter when each gamers argued furiously with the umpire.

“You’re pathetic. You give me one warning after one throw (of my racquet). He’s thrown his three or four times, bro,” Opelka, who stands 6ft 11ins (211cm) to Fognini’s 5ft 10ins, informed the chair official.

A brand new star emerged in 18-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, final yr’s NextGen champion, who earned his first Grand Slam victory 7-6 (7/2), 6-2, 6-Four towards Australia’s Max Purcell.

Later, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who has spearheaded fundraising efforts for the nation’s lethal bushfire catastrophe, opens his marketing campaign towards Lorenzo Sonego of Italy.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who took Nadal to 5 units in final yr’s US Open ultimate, will play 2019 Melbourne quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe of America.

And former world primary Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, will spherical off the night on Rod Laver Enviornment towards unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Air pollution from the bushfires, which dominated the build-up to the primary Grand Slam of the yr, was blown away by Monday’s heavy rain.