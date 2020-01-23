Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Wins In Straight Sets To Enter Third Round

Prime seed Rafael Nadal laboured previous dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis Thursday to take one other step in direction of solely a second Australian Open crown. The Spanish world primary created 20 break level probabilities however was continuously denied by the Argentine earlier than he wrapped up a 6-Three, 7-6 (7/four), 6-1 win on Rod Laver Area. The victory arrange a 3rd spherical conflict with countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, his doubles accomplice at this month’s ATP Cup.

“It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on break point but found a way to finally win the second set,” he mentioned.

“In the third I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better play in that set.”

Nadal had dropped solely 10 video games in three earlier emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis, and defeat was by no means on the playing cards at Melbourne Park.

However the Argentine, whose finest Grand Slam end result was the third spherical in Melbourne in 2016, made life arduous for the 19-time Grand Slam winner, heading off 16 break level probabilities.

Nadal appeared on monitor for one more easy victory after racing via the opening set, sealing it with a trademark crosscourt forehand.

However he discovered it more durable going within the second, which went with serve as much as the tiebreaker.

Nadal, although, got here via and Delbonis by no means recovered because the Spaniard asserted his authority to race house, however not earlier than hitting a ballgirl on the top with a ball.

He rushed over to console her and gave her a kiss for good measure.

“For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her,” Nadal mentioned. “I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done.”

Victory in Melbourne would make Nadal the primary man within the Open period — and solely the third in historical past — to win all 4 Main titles twice, after Roy Emerson and Rod Laver.

Whereas he has received 12 titles at Roland Garros, 4 on the US Open and two at Wimbledon, his solely triumph in Australia got here in 2009 when he beat Roger Federer, with 4 runner-up finishes to his title.

If he does win a second title in Melbourne, Nadal will equal the 20 Grand Slams crowns held by nice rival Federer.