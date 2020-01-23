Australian Open: Sania Mirza Retires From 1st Round Women’s Doubles Match

Sania Mirza was compelled to retire mid-way from her ladies’s doubles first spherical match, alongside together with her Ukrainian companion Nadiia Kichenok, as a consequence of a calf pressure on the Australian Open on Thursday. Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok had been trailing 2-6, Zero-1 in opposition to the Chinese language pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu earlier than the Indian retired from the match. The calf damage introduced an finish to Sania Mirza’s first Grand Slam look after maternity go away. The Indian-Ukrainian pair of Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok had come into the event contemporary after successful the doubles title on the Hobart Worldwide.

In line with information company PTI, Sania has injured her leg throughout apply.

The 33-year-old Indian tennis star is returning to the circuit after a two-year break. Sania was seen struggling to maneuver freely on the court docket together with her proper calf closely strapped.

In addition to Saina, Kichenok was additionally struggling on the internet, typically lacking simple put-away volleys. Serving at 2-Four, Sania was damaged by the Chinese language they usually served out the set simply.

The Indian took a medial timeout after the primary set. Quickly after, the Indo-Ukrainian pair was damaged within the first recreation of the second set and Sania discovered it tough to proceed.

Earlier, Sania had additionally pulled out of the blended doubles occasion, forcing compatriot Rohan Bopanna to pair with Kichenok.

Additionally representing India within the blended doubles is veteran Leander Paes, who has teamed up with Jelena Ostapenko, who had received 2017 French Open. They’re pitted in opposition to native wild card entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans.

(With PTI inputs)