Australian Open: Serena Aims To End Long Grand Slam Record Quest

Serena Williams is ominously again to successful methods as she appears to lastly full her lengthy quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the Australian Open. The American has been on the cusp of historical past since 2017, when she gained her 23rd Main trophy in Melbourne, however after getting back from giving beginning has suffered straight-sets defeats in 4 Slam finals. The indicators are good for the 38-year-old Williams, who broke a three-year title drought eventually week’s Auckland Traditional — a consequence that won’t have gone unnoticed by her youthful rivals.

Australia’s world primary Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are amongst her real challengers, however strain and expectation may also pose issues for Williams as she pursues the 24 Grand Slam titles gained by the Australian Margaret Courtroom between 1960 and 1973.

“That was really important for me and I just want to build on it,” Williams, now ranked ninth on the planet, stated after triumphing in Auckland on Sunday.

The previous primary, who celebrated on courtroom with daughter Olympia, donated her US$43,000 winner’s cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.

Observe and qualifying have been disrupted in Melbourne this week due to poisonous air air pollution from the lethal fires, however organisers are assured the event will proceed as deliberate.

Williams has now gained 73 WTA titles over 4 many years and though she is scaling again the variety of tournaments she performs, there isn’t a indication she plans to retire imminently.

Williams’s newest Grand Slam last heartbreak got here on the US Open, the place she was shocked by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Williams — the highest-paid feminine athlete on the planet final yr with earnings near US$30 million, in accordance with Forbes — afterwards performed down her bid for Courtroom’s document.

“I’m not necessarily chasing a record,” she stated.

“I’m just trying to win Grand Slams.”

Not less than she won’t encounter the 19-year-old Andreescu, who’s out of the Australian Open with a knee damage.

Stress on Barty

Of the challengers to Williams, Barty may also must take care of nice expectations from the Melbourne crowd.

The 23-year-old Australian, who as soon as took day without work tennis to play skilled cricket, gained her maiden Main at Roland Garros final yr.

However Barty has had a patchy begin to the yr after dropping her season opener final week, taking place in two units in Brisbane to American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

She dismissed afterwards the hype in Australia surrounding her.

“It doesn’t change the way that I practise, it doesn’t change the way that my team and I prepare, it doesn’t change me as a person,” Barty stated.

Japan’s Osaka arrives for her title defence accompanied by her fourth coach in lower than a yr, Belgian Wim Fissette.

The 22-year-old squandered match level in dropping to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic within the semi-finals in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Pliskova goes into Melbourne underneath the radar however the world quantity two beat American Madison Keys within the last to shut the hole on Barty on the high of the rankings.

Nevertheless, she is but to win a Grand Slam and her finest look in a Main was again in 2016, when she misplaced the US Open last to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

There will likely be added curiosity in Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the previous world primary who lastly broke her lengthy Grand Slam duck in Melbourne two years in the past, and who will retire after the event on the age of 29.