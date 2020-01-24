Australian Open: Serena Williams Suffers Shock Defeat To Qiang Wang

Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third spherical by China’s Qiang Wang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown. Serena Williams, 38, was the bookies’ favorite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park however she got here unstuck in opposition to a decided Wang, who took just one sport off the American final time they met. The Four-6, 7-6(2), 5-7 upset means Serena Williams, whose final Main win was on the 2017 Australian Open when she was pregnant, has fallen quick at eight Grand Slams since coming back from having a child in 2018.

“I think my team always believed I can do it,” stated 27th seed Wang, who misplaced 1-6, Zero-6 to Serena in final 12 months’s US Open quarter-finals.

“After last time I did really hard work on and off court, I believed I could do it.”

Her reward is a conflict with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who upset Serena Williams’ shut pal Caroline Wozniacki, sending the Dane into retirement.

Serena Williams, seeded eight, began slowly in opposition to the quick, optimistic Wang, and he or she was three break factors down within the ninth sport when Wang punched away a forehand to seize the break.

Serving for the set, Wang gained a full-blooded rally to convey up set level after which sealed it to go one arrange — a far cry from their final assembly in New York.

Williams got here out firing for the second set however her possibilities plunged when she was damaged to go Three-2 down, and it appeared throughout when she let Wang off the hook on break level within the eighth.

Nevertheless, Wang wobbled when she was serving for the match and Williams gained a titanic 24-shot rally to interrupt the Chinese language participant for the primary time, elevating her arms in triumph.

Williams staved off extra break factors earlier than dominating the tie-breaker, the place she benefited from one other web wire and a Hawk-Eye evaluation earlier than levelling the match with a service winner.

Within the tense ultimate set, each gamers held agency however Wang pounced when Williams was serving to remain in it, changing her third match level because the American netted.

Wang acquired a torrent of criticism from Chinese language followers after her capitulation to Williams within the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

The 28-year-old from Tianjin has now achieved her deepest Australian Open run, after reaching the third spherical final 12 months — a prelude to her greatest Main efficiency, on the US Open.