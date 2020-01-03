Australian PM Cancels India Visit After Devastating Bushfires In Country

Scott Morrison was scheduled to ship the inaugural handle on the Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has known as off his four-day go to to India from January 13 as a consequence of devastating bush fires in a number of elements of his nation, diplomatic sources stated on Friday.

Mr Morrison was scheduled to carry intensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the go to.

The Australian prime minister was additionally scheduled to ship the inaugural handle on the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship annual lecture sequence organised by the Ministry of Exterior Affairs.

Apart from Delhi, Mr Morrison additionally deliberate to go to Mumbai and Bengaluru. “Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called off his visit to India due to the serious situation arising out of bush fires in several parts of Australia,” a diplomatic supply informed PTI.

Bush fires have ripped via the states of New South Wales and Victoria, killing a minimum of 20 folks and destroying almost 500 properties.

About four,000 folks, together with almost three,000 vacationers, had been stranded in Victoria’s Mallacoota area since they had been compelled to take shelter on the foreshore as the hearth approached on New Yr’s eve.