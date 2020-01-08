January eight, 2020 | eight:31am

A former Australian podiatrist who allegedly murdered his spouse and tossed their pet pooch out the window of their Singapore excessive rise may face the loss of life penalty, based on a brand new report.

Paul Leslie Quirk, 48 was arrested after Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, 43, was discovered lifeless at their shared Sengkang house Friday, Information.com.au reported.

Authorities discovered Khoo unresponsive within the couple’s third-floor rental once they arrived simply after midnight, The Straits Instances reported. She was pronounced lifeless on scene.

A “bloodied white dog” was additionally discovered lifeless on the pavement exterior the house constructing, based on the report.

It was unclear if the canine was killed earlier than or after Khoo was murdered — however sooner or later neighbors reported that the pooch was barking, based on Singapore Uncensored.

He was “expressionless” throughout a short courtroom look the subsequent day, Channel Information Asia reported.

Authorities have but to disclose Khoo’s precise reason for loss of life pending the results of a autopsy investigation. The motive within the slaying has additionally not but been decided.

Paul Leslie Quirk and Christina Khoo Gek Hwa Fb

Quirk was present process a psychiatric analysis at statement at Changi Jail, based on the experiences. He’s set to reappear in courtroom on Jan. 24 and can face the loss of life penalty if convicted.

Australian authorities advised Information.com.au they plan to succeed in out to the physician in jail.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware an Australian man has been arrested in Singapore and stands ready to provide consular assistance in accordance with the Consular Services Charter,” the company advised the outlet in an electronic mail.

In a Linkedin web page that seems to have since been deleted, Quirk says he moved to Singapore from Melbourne in 2016 and labored at Tan Tock Seng Hospital till November of the next 12 months.

“Armed with more than 17 years in podiatry, I decide (sic) to venture to Singapore with my passion in podiatry, hoping to share my experience and knowledge to the local community,” Quirk wrote, based on Information.com.au.

Khoo was a director on the Singapore workplace of a US administration consultancy agency, the outlet reported.

The couple lived within the condominium for a number of years, and a toddler — who the couple known as their son on Fb — sometimes stayed with them, The Straits Instances reported.