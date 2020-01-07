Australian who almost died saving his home from bushfires asked for a beer when waking from coma

By Brittany Chain For Each day Mail Australia

A former racing membership chairman who was critically injured when a bushfire tore by means of his rural property awakened from his coma on Tuesday and requested for a beer.

John Glatz suffered burns to 60 per cent of his physique when he was overcome by the Cudlee Creek hearth in Adelaide on December 21 whereas making an attempt to defend his residence.

The 73-year-old woke for the primary time on Tuesday and is in a secure situation on the Royal Adelaide Hospital, in response to ABC.

Fellow horse coach John Hickmott advised the publication Mr Glatz was in good spirits and had made nice progress.

A destroyed residence outdoors Woodside in Adelaide, Sunday, December 22 after the Cudlee Creek blaze tore by means of

‘The very first thing they mentioned was ”would you want a drink of water?” and he mentioned ”I might fairly a beer”. When he mentioned that, you recognize he is in good spirits.’

Mr Glatz was discovered at his property on the day the fires swept by means of.

He was transported to hospital instantly, the place he has been preventing for his life in an induced coma ever since.

‘Once you get the quantity of burns that he was imagined to have, it is fairly laborious for a person his age to struggle that off,’ Mr Hickmott mentioned.

‘Somebody did say that he’s a tricky previous bugger, if anybody can get out of this, he’ll and he has which is wonderful.’

The blaze price two folks their lives, left one other 54 folks injured and razed 15 properties to the bottom.

Ron Selth, a 69-year-old engineer, was named as the primary fatality in South Australia.

His physique was present in his Charleston residence, which was destroyed by the Cudlee Creek blaze on December 21.

One other particular person died in a fiery automotive crash on the identical day.

Simply weeks later, a devastating blaze tore by means of Kangaroo Island, killing a father and son.

Nicely-known outback pilot Dick Lang and his son, Adelaide surgeon Clayton Lang, died within the Kangaroo Island bushfire after their automotive was trapped by flames.

