Australia’s Canberra Airport Closed As Bushfires Flare Anew

Australian Bushfire: Flights to and from Canberra have been suspended round noon Thursday.

Sydney, Australia:

Bushfires close to the Australian capital Canberra pressured town’s airport to shut on Thursday, as passenger flights have been halted to make method for plane working to extinguish the blazes, authorities mentioned.

Excessive temperatures and powerful winds fuelled an outbreak of recent blazes throughout a number of areas in japanese Australia on Thursday, ending a interval of respite following a number of days of rains and cooler climate.

The nation has been battling an unprecedented wave of wildfires since September which have devastated communities and wildlife.

Flights to and from Australia’s capital have been suspended round noon (0100 GMT) Thursday “to allow for aviation firefighting operations”, a Canberra Airport spokesperson informed AFP.

It was unclear how lengthy providers could be impacted however the terminal has not been evacuated, she mentioned.

The Australian Capital Territory Emergency Companies Company mentioned the airport had been closed “due to current conditions”.

An out-of-control blaze burning south of the airport was upgraded to an emergency stage simply earlier than noon, with the company advising residents it was “too late to leave” three suburbs within the path of the hearth.

“The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path,” the company mentioned in a warning.

“People in these suburbs are in danger and need to seek immediate shelter as the fire approaches.”

The hearth has thus far burned by means of greater than 140 hectares (350 acres), whereas a second out-of-control blaze has flared to the west of the airport.

Although the airport has been utilized in aerial firefighting efforts for a number of months, it was the primary time operations had been suspended.

