Author reveals he cuts lengthy books in HALF to make them more ‘portable’

An writer sparked a Twitter storm after he revealed he cuts prolonged books in half.

Alex Christofi, of London, shared a photograph of the chopped up books alongside a caption explaining it makes them simpler to hold round.

He tweeted: ‘Yesterday my colleague referred to as me a ‘e book assassin’ as a result of I reduce lengthy books in half to make them extra transportable. Does anybody else do that? Is it simply me?’

The publish went viral, racking up virtually 50,000 likes, 6,500 retweets and 15,000 feedback in simply 24 hours.

Literary followers have been left up in arms, with one agreeing that Mr Christofi was a ‘assassin’ and one other evaluating the picture to distressing content material.

Chatting with Metro.co.uk, Mr Chrstofi, writer of the novel Let Us Be True, defined the problem with such prolonged books is that they are so unwieldy.

He mentioned: ‘When you find yourself armpit-deep in one other commuter at Oxford Circus, there is no such thing as a a part of you that wishes to whip out your copy of Geese, Newburyport.’

The books proven within the picture are Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace (1,079 pages), Dostoevsky: A Author in His Time by Joseph Frank (2,500 pages) and Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides (544 pages).

However Twitter customers have been outraged by the ‘violence’.

One tweeted: ‘I’m really sure there are extra individuals who really homicide folks than who do that to their books.’

One other wrote: ‘That is it. I’m zero steps away from founding a e book rights group now. Folks will be a part of my motion and we’re going to discover you.’

A 3rd added: ‘It is simply you. Get a Kindle. Save exhausting copies for [home] use. However for the love of puppies, cease this egregious conduct.’