Authorities deactivate Amber Alert after 3-year-old girl found safe in San Bernardino

Authorities deactivated an Amber Alert on Friday night, after shortly discovering a Three-year-old lady who had allegedly been kidnapped by her mom throughout a custody go to in Orange County.

Christina Lujan, 39, was visiting her mother and daughter, Josephine Lujan, in Backyard Grove on Friday afternoon. When Lujan’s mom went inside her home and got here again out, each Lujan and the lady have been gone, in line with the California Freeway Patrol and the Backyard Grove Police Division.

The CHP dispatched an alert at roughly 5:35 p.m. warning that Lujan “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities discovered Lujan off of the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino, in line with the CHP, and deactivated the alert at roughly 7:11 p.m.