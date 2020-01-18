Authorities move L.A. attorney Michael Avenatti to New York ahead of trial

Federal authorities moved Los Angeles lawyer Michael Avenatti to New York on Friday forward of a trial later this month on prices that he tried to extort greater than $20 million from sports activities large Nike, his lawyer stated.

U.S. marshals transported Avenatti by personal jet, and he’s at Metropolitan Correction Heart awaiting classification, lawyer H. Dean Steward stated Saturday.

The transfer got here two days after a federal decide revoked Avenatti’s bail and ordered him jailed whereas awaiting trial on three indictments, saying new allegations of fraud and cash laundering present he poses a hazard to the general public.

Avenatti was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a California State Bar Courtroom listening to. The state bar is searching for to dam him from working towards regulation whereas he faces financial institution fraud, tax evasion and different prices within the three federal indictments. Prosecutors have accused him of stealing thousands and thousands from his personal purchasers.

Avenatti, who gained fame because the lawyer for grownup movie star Stormy Daniels, who alleged she had a one-night stand with Donald Trump in 2006, has denied wrongdoing.

After the Nike case concludes, he’ll face a second federal trial in New York on prices that he stole from Daniels by skimming cash from her deal to write down a memoir detailing her alleged affair with President Trump.

After that, Avenatti is to be tried in Santa Ana federal court docket on probably the most sweeping of the three instances. He’s accused of fraud, perjury, failure to pay taxes, embezzlement and different monetary crimes. Prosecutors allege he stole thousands and thousands of from 5 purchasers and used a tangle of shell corporations and financial institution accounts to cowl up the theft.

