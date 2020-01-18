Autopsy Fails To Find Cause Of Indian-American Woman’s Death

Sureel Dabawala was reported lacking on December 30, 2019.

Chicago:

An post-mortem has failed to find out the reason for demise of a lacking Indian-American girl whose physique was later discovered within the trunk of her automobile in Chicago, authorities mentioned.

Sureel Dabawala, a 34 year-old, younger MBA from Loyola College in Chicago was reported lacking on December 30, 2019.

After days of frenetic search, her physique was discovered on January 13 wrapped in a blanket within the trunk of her personal automobile on Monday in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighbourhood by non-public investigators employed by the household.

The post-mortem did not rule on the trigger or method of demise, pending additional investigation, the India-West newspaper reported on Friday citing the authorities as saying.

Police in Chicago have mentioned that there have been no indicators of trauma to the physique, including that they had been unsure of how the physique obtained into the car.

The police had been now looking for the general public’s help for any leads on this case.

Sureel was the daughter of Schaumburg based mostly Asharaf Dabawala, a revered doctor within the space, hailing from Gujarat, in response to The American Bazaar.

Indians residing within the space describe the Dabawalas as essentially the most loving and beneficiant individuals.

Within the days following Sureel’s disappearance, the Dabawala household had introduced a $10,000 reward for anybody who might present any details about the younger girl.

