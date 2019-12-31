Avalanche All-Decade Team: Colorado’s best players from 2010 through 2019

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to an in depth, The Denver Submit takes a have a look at one of the best gamers from 2010 by way of 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. Right here’s the Avalanche’s all-decade workforce:
Forwards
W Gabe Landeskog
Years: 2011-present
Key statistics: Leads Avs in video games (602) and targets (186) and No. 2 in factors (431) for the last decade.
Remark: Went straight from major-junior to the NHL, by no means enjoying within the minors and turning into the youngest captain in NHL historical past on the time in 2012.
C Nathan MacKinnon
Years: 2013-present
Key statistics: No. 1 in decade in factors (458), factors per recreation (.92), power-play targets (52) and power-play factors (142).
Remark: The No. 1 choose of the 2013 draft has turn out to be a generational expertise, thought-about among the many finest right-shot shooters within the league and among the many top-five forwards. His highly effective skating stride makes him the envy of the league together with Connor McDavid.
W Mikko Rantanen
Years: 2015-present
Key statistics: No. 12 in video games performed (262) however sixth in factors (235). The 23-year-old is second in factors per recreation (.90).
Remark: One way or the other the highest European prospect fell to the Avalanche with the 10th choose of the 2015 draft. He’s a perennial all-star who’s fourth in his draft class in factors behind McDavid, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner.
W Ryan O’Reilly
Years: 2010-15
Statistics: No. 7 in video games performed (385) and factors (228).
Remark: Grew to become the Avs’ second Woman Bing Trophy winner in 2014, after scoring a career-high 28 targets and committing only one penalty — enjoying with a damaged stick. The 2019 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner was an entire participant in Colorado.
C Paul Stastny
Years: 2010-14
Statistics: No. 5 in factors (234) and third in factors per recreation (.77).
Remark: A terrific two-way participant from DU, Stastny performed the ultimate 4 of his eight seasons with the Avs within the decade.
W Matt Duchene
Years: 2010-17
Statistics: No. 2 in video games performed (167) and No. three in factors (401) and assists (234).
Remark: Thought of a franchise participant upon being chosen third total within the 2009 draft, Duchene was the Avs’ top-line middle till a pair years after Nathan MacKinnon joined the fray in 2013.
W Jarome Iginla
Years: 2014-17
Statistics: No. 5 in power-play targets (25) and No. 10 in factors (124).
Remark: Whereas approaching his 40th birthday, the longer term Corridor of Famer scored 29, 22 and eight targets in his three seasons with the Avs.
C Carl Soderberg
Years: 2015-19
Statistics: No. 9 in factors (199) and assists.
Remark: Three-time PHWA Colorado chapter nominee for the Masterton Trophy for the NHL participant who exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Soderberg is legally blind in a single eye.
W Cody McLeod
Years: 2010-17
Statistics: Amassed Avs-most 1,007 penalty minutes in 495 video games within the decade.
Remark: A fearless fourth-line winger and middleweight enforcer who performed in all 82 regular-season video games twice and served as an alternate captain.
W Milan Hejduk
Years: 2010-13
Statistics: No. 10 in assists (74) and No. 11 in factors (122) regardless of enjoying in simply 181 of his 1,zero20 profession video games within the decade.
Remark: Grew to become the sixth Avalanche participant to have his quantity retired on Jan. 6, 2018; a first-team 2000-09 all-decade member.
C John Mitchell
Years: 2012-17
Statistics: No. eight in video games performed (326) and No. 12 in factors (106).
Remark: A really perfect third-line middle and an excellent all-around participant.
W Blake Comeau
Years: 2015-18
Statistics: Avs-high six shorthanded targets and No. 14 in factors (90).
Remark: One other stable third-line ahead signed in free company who lived as much as expectations.
Defensemen
Erik Johnson
Years: 2010-present
Statistics: Approaching No. 2 in video games performed with 542 (Duchene has 544) and second in factors amongst defenders (202).
Tyson Barrie
Years: 2011-19
Statistics: All-team main scorer amongst Avalanche defenders and No. four total (307 factors).
Remark: Excessive-risk, high-reward blue-liner was a wonderful puck-mover up ice.
John-Michael Liles
Years: 2010-11
Statistics: No. three in scoring amongst defenders (63 factors) and likewise third in assists (54).
Remark: Performed simply considered one of his seven seasons with Colorado this decade however his stats recommend he ought to be included; a bona fide 2000-2009 all-decade member.
Nikita Zadorov
Years: 2015-present
Statistics: No. four amongst defenders in games-played (257) and ninth in factors (51).
Remark: The 6-foot-6 shutdown defenseman is a giant hit ready to occur.
Nick Holden
Years: 2013-2016
Statistics: No. four amongst defenders in factors (61) and fifth in games-played (214).
Remark: A low-key free-agent addition who averaged 20:19 a recreation with the Avs.
Jan Hejda
Years: 2011-15
Statistics: No. three amongst defenders in games-played (286).
Remark: Reached a minimum of 78 video games in three of his 4 seasons and averaged 20:58 in ice time.
Goaltenders
Semyon Varlamov
Years: 2011-19
Statistics: No. 1 in video games performed (389) and wins (183).
Remark: He’s Colorado’s solely goalie to achieve 100 video games and 100 wins this decade.
Jean-Sebastien Giguere
Years: 2011-14
Statistics: No. 2 in wins (31).
Remark: Signed as a free agent to again up Varlamov, Giguere was at occasions the go-to man with the Avs.
