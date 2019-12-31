Avalanche All-Decade Team: Colorado’s best players from 2010 through 2019

With a decade in Colorado sports activities coming to an in depth, The Denver Submit takes a have a look at one of the best gamers from 2010 by way of 2019 for every of Denver’s main skilled franchises. Right here’s the Avalanche’s all-decade workforce:

Forwards

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen (96), Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) rejoice a aim in opposition to the Vegas Golden Knights in the course of the first interval of an NHL hockey recreation Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

W Gabe Landeskog

Years: 2011-present

Key statistics: Leads Avs in video games (602) and targets (186) and No. 2 in factors (431) for the last decade.

Remark: Went straight from major-junior to the NHL, by no means enjoying within the minors and turning into the youngest captain in NHL historical past on the time in 2012.

C Nathan MacKinnon

Years: 2013-present

Key statistics: No. 1 in decade in factors (458), factors per recreation (.92), power-play targets (52) and power-play factors (142).

Remark: The No. 1 choose of the 2013 draft has turn out to be a generational expertise, thought-about among the many finest right-shot shooters within the league and among the many top-five forwards. His highly effective skating stride makes him the envy of the league together with Connor McDavid.

W Mikko Rantanen

Years: 2015-present

Key statistics: No. 12 in video games performed (262) however sixth in factors (235). The 23-year-old is second in factors per recreation (.90).

Remark: One way or the other the highest European prospect fell to the Avalanche with the 10th choose of the 2015 draft. He’s a perennial all-star who’s fourth in his draft class in factors behind McDavid, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner.

W Ryan O’Reilly

Years: 2010-15

Statistics: No. 7 in video games performed (385) and factors (228).

Remark: Grew to become the Avs’ second Woman Bing Trophy winner in 2014, after scoring a career-high 28 targets and committing only one penalty — enjoying with a damaged stick. The 2019 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winner was an entire participant in Colorado.

C Paul Stastny

Years: 2010-14

Statistics: No. 5 in factors (234) and third in factors per recreation (.77).

Remark: A terrific two-way participant from DU, Stastny performed the ultimate 4 of his eight seasons with the Avs within the decade.

W Matt Duchene

Years: 2010-17

Statistics: No. 2 in video games performed (167) and No. three in factors (401) and assists (234).

Remark: Thought of a franchise participant upon being chosen third total within the 2009 draft, Duchene was the Avs’ top-line middle till a pair years after Nathan MacKinnon joined the fray in 2013.

W Jarome Iginla

Years: 2014-17

Statistics: No. 5 in power-play targets (25) and No. 10 in factors (124).

Remark: Whereas approaching his 40th birthday, the longer term Corridor of Famer scored 29, 22 and eight targets in his three seasons with the Avs.

C Carl Soderberg

Years: 2015-19

Statistics: No. 9 in factors (199) and assists.

Remark: Three-time PHWA Colorado chapter nominee for the Masterton Trophy for the NHL participant who exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Soderberg is legally blind in a single eye.

W Cody McLeod

Years: 2010-17

Statistics: Amassed Avs-most 1,007 penalty minutes in 495 video games within the decade.

Remark: A fearless fourth-line winger and middleweight enforcer who performed in all 82 regular-season video games twice and served as an alternate captain.

W Milan Hejduk

Years: 2010-13

Statistics: No. 10 in assists (74) and No. 11 in factors (122) regardless of enjoying in simply 181 of his 1,zero20 profession video games within the decade.

Remark: Grew to become the sixth Avalanche participant to have his quantity retired on Jan. 6, 2018; a first-team 2000-09 all-decade member.

C John Mitchell

Years: 2012-17

Statistics: No. eight in video games performed (326) and No. 12 in factors (106).

Remark: A really perfect third-line middle and an excellent all-around participant.

W Blake Comeau

Years: 2015-18

Statistics: Avs-high six shorthanded targets and No. 14 in factors (90).

Remark: One other stable third-line ahead signed in free company who lived as much as expectations.

Defensemen

Andy Cross, The Denver Submit Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) fires the puck and scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) within the first interval on the Pepsi Middle Feb. 05, 2019.

Erik Johnson

Years: 2010-present

Statistics: Approaching No. 2 in video games performed with 542 (Duchene has 544) and second in factors amongst defenders (202).

Tyson Barrie

Years: 2011-19

Statistics: All-team main scorer amongst Avalanche defenders and No. four total (307 factors).

Remark: Excessive-risk, high-reward blue-liner was a wonderful puck-mover up ice.

John-Michael Liles

Years: 2010-11

Statistics: No. three in scoring amongst defenders (63 factors) and likewise third in assists (54).

Remark: Performed simply considered one of his seven seasons with Colorado this decade however his stats recommend he ought to be included; a bona fide 2000-2009 all-decade member.

Nikita Zadorov

Years: 2015-present

Statistics: No. four amongst defenders in games-played (257) and ninth in factors (51).

Remark: The 6-foot-6 shutdown defenseman is a giant hit ready to occur.

Nick Holden

Years: 2013-2016

Statistics: No. four amongst defenders in factors (61) and fifth in games-played (214).

Remark: A low-key free-agent addition who averaged 20:19 a recreation with the Avs.

Jan Hejda

Years: 2011-15

Statistics: No. three amongst defenders in games-played (286).

Remark: Reached a minimum of 78 video games in three of his 4 seasons and averaged 20:58 in ice time.

Goaltenders

David Zalubowski, The Related Press Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov adjusts his glove throughout a outing in opposition to the Vegas Golden Knights within the second interval of an NHL hockey recreation Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Denver.

Semyon Varlamov

Years: 2011-19

Statistics: No. 1 in video games performed (389) and wins (183).

Remark: He’s Colorado’s solely goalie to achieve 100 video games and 100 wins this decade.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Years: 2011-14

Statistics: No. 2 in wins (31).

Remark: Signed as a free agent to again up Varlamov, Giguere was at occasions the go-to man with the Avs.