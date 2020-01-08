Avalanche blows early 2-0 lead, loses 5-3 at New York Rangers

NEW YORK — First in Uniondale after which in Manhattan, the Avalanche failed to gather a degree in its consecutive-night stretch in New York.

The Avs on Tuesday evening blew an early two-goal deficit and fell 5-Three to the Rangers at Madison Sq. Backyard. They misplaced 1-Zero on Monday on the Islanders.

All-star Nathan MacKinnon, enjoying in his 500th profession regular-season sport Tuesday, scored his 26th purpose simply 6:34 into the sport to provide Colorado a 2-Zero lead. However the Rangers solid a 2-2 tie after one interval and by no means trailed once more in help of rookie goalie Igor Shesterkin, who made his NHL debut.

Colorado slowed down after its quick begin. First-line forwards Chris Krieder and Mika Zibanejad scored objectives for New York to tie it, starting on the facility play with Krieder’s skiled redirect from the doorstep off Ryan Strome’s feed. The Avs then fought again from a Three-2 deficit after Brady Skjei’s large blast from the purpose gave New York its first lead at eight:05 of the second interval.

J.T. Compher solid a Three-Three tie along with his second purpose lower than three minutes later, however Strome gave the hosts their second lead with a tap-in off a pleasant feed from Jesper Quick. Artemi Panarin accounted for the ultimate 5-Three margin with an empty-net purpose with 28 seconds left.

Footnotes. The Avs’ wholesome scratches had been ahead Vladislav Kamenev and defenseman Mark Barberio. … Colorado will apply Thursday earlier than starting a five-game homestand Friday towards Pittsburgh. That homestand carries the Avs into their week-long break for the NHL All-Star Sport.