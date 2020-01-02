Avalanche continues line shifting to break slump at halfway point of NHL season

Jared Bednar’s tinkering continues as an Avalanche hunch has snowballed.

Colorado’s coach confirmed extra line adjustments following morning skate Thursday with the workforce 1-Four-1 over its final six video games, and the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues visiting the Pepsi Middle tonight.

The Avs’ high line — Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Joonas Donskoi — would be the workforce’s solely acquainted ahead mixture with the second, third and fourth models all getting a makeover on the halfway level of the NHL season.

Listed below are the projected ahead adjustments getting into Thursday evening:

Second: Valeri Nichushkin, Nazem Kadri, Matt Calvert

Third: Matt Nieto, J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen

Fourth: Tyson Jost, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Andre Burakovsky

“You’re hoping it works, but the reason you’re mixing it up in the first place is because it hasn’t been working to the level that we would like it to,” Bednar mentioned. “We’re attempting to be affected person with that within the traces and serving to them discover chemistry, however you don’t need to be too affected person, both. We haven’t achieved what we’ve wished to do within the final handful of video games, so we’re going to offer it a unique look and see how issues work out.

“We have conversations with all of those guys, exactly why we’re moving them around and what we hope to see out of our lines.”

The Avalanche (23-13-Four / 50 factors) remains to be on tempo to succeed in the 100-point mark in a season for the primary time since 2013-14.

This story shall be up to date.