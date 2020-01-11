Avalanche falls short in overtime loss to Penguins

The comparatively wholesome Avalanche was a greater crew when it was injury-depleted — so much like the present banged-up Pittsburgh Penguins.

Minus famous person Sidney Crosby and a handful of different regulars Friday night time, the Pens rallied from a third-period deficit and defeated the Avs Four-Three in additional time on the Pepsi Middle.

Middle Jared McCann scored with 1:41 remaining within the Three-on-Three session as Pittsburgh improved to 10-2-1 in its final 13 video games. The Avs fell to Three-6-2 of their final 11 video games and 1-Four-1 at of their final six at residence.

Evgeni Malkin scored with Four:17 remaining in regulation to provide Pittsburgh its first lead of the sport. However the Avs answered with 31 seconds left and goalie Pavel Francouz on the bench for a sixth attacker.

Cale Makar’s slap shot from the purpose was redirected previous goalie Matt Murray by Matt Calvert.

Colorado received its first two targets from Nathan MacKinnon (energy play) and Gabe Landeskog.

The Penguins performed their 27th consecutive recreation with out Crosby, who’s on the three-game journey however canceled a scheduled skate Friday morning. Crosby is recovering from core-muscle surgical procedure. Pittsburgh was enjoying with no handful of different regulars.

The Avs took a 2-1 lead into the third interval after getting a present purpose at 18:20 of the second. Landeskog’s excessive dump-in from Pittsburgh’s blue line modified course upon touchdown and bounced over Murray’s left leg pad.

MacKinnon scored the sport’s first purpose at 14:38 of the primary interval and Teddy Blueger tied it at 13:29 of the second. MacKinnon’s 27th purpose of the season got here on the facility play, and Blueger’s tally unfolded six seconds after a Penguins energy play expired.

Pittsburgh had a first-period purpose by Malkin instantly disallowed due to goaltender interference.

Footnotes. Avs ahead Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) missed his first recreation of the season. He was amongst 4 to have performed in Colorado’s earlier 44 video games, together with MacKinnon, Sam Girard and Matt Nieto. The Avs’ solely wholesome scratch was defenseman Mark Barberio … The Avs will take Saturday off and follow Sunday and Monday earlier than internet hosting the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.