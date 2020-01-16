Avalanche gameday: Philipp Grubauer back in net against Sharks at Pepsi Center

Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer will likely be again in web Thursday towards the San Jose Sharks on the Pepsi Heart.

Grubauer has gone 2-5-2 in his final 9 begins and has a 2.92 goals-against common and .909 save share on the season. He has appeared in 27 video games, together with Tuesday when Colorado blew one other third-period lead and misplaced Three-2 in additional time to the Dallas Stars.

The Avs’ different choice, Pavel Francouz, has appeared in 19 video games and has a 2.41 GAA and .926 SP. Francouz is Zero-2-1 in his final three begins.

As a staff, the Avs have received simply 4 of their final 14 video games, shedding thrice past regulation throughout that stretch.

Following an elective morning skate Thursday, Avs coach Jared Bednar mentioned he was happy with how Grubauer performed Tuesday and desires to strengthen that by giving him consecutive begins.

“I thought he competed hard, same as the rest of our team,” Bednar mentioned. “He competed hard to find pucks in traffic, did a nice job for us — gave us a chance to win the hockey game. The difference in the hockey game, for me when I look at it, is that we didn’t capitalize on a lot of our chances. We hit the post a couple times in the third period. I thought he was doing a good job when we had breakdowns, keeping it out of our net, so we’re going to go back with him and see if he can get us a win tonight.”

Jared Bednar on this and that this morning … G Philipp Grubauer again in web vs SJS #Avs pic.twitter.com/p3l1fLujuh — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 16, 2020

Avalanche tentative lineup

Forwards

Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Burakovsky-Kadri-Nichushkin

Calvert-Bellemare-Compher

Nieto-Jost-Kamenev

Protection

Graves-Makar

Girard-Johnson

Zadorov-Cole

Aim