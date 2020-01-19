Avalanche hosts the downtrodden Red Wings, the team it used to be

Jared Bednar is sympathetic towards coach Jeff Blashill and the Detroit Purple Wings — by far the NHL’s worst group.

It wasn’t that way back when Bednar coached “that” group.

In 2016-17, Bednar’s first season behind the Avalanche’s bench, Colorado completed with league/franchise lows in victories (22) and factors (48). It was the league’s worst season because the Atlanta Thrashers received simply 14 video games in 1999-2000. The Purple Wings take a league-low 12 wins and 28 factors in Monday’s matinee towards Colorado on the Pepsi Middle and are on tempo for simply 47 factors.

Blashill is in his fifth season on the Wings’ head coach and ninth within the group.

“It’s horrible. Pure misery,” Bednar of teaching the NHL’s worst group. “The morale in your room, you’re trying to get guys back in the right mental state to go win your next game, and there’s a lot of nights where you play hard, do everything you can, (but) you maybe just don’t have the horses to win the games.”

The Avs held their final follow earlier than their 11-day break between video games Sunday, a day after defeating the Western Convention-leading St. Louis Blues 5-Three on the Pepsi Middle. The Avs stand 27-15-6 and second within the Western Convention with 60 factors, eight behind the defending Stanley Cup-champion Blues.

Colorado has change into a Stanley Cup contender lower than three years after being the laughingstock of the league.

Win or lose, Bednar mentioned adversity is at all times connected to the NHL.

“It’s a long season. We just went through a little bit of a slump, and it feels like your world is crashing down on you,” he mentioned. “It’s misery when you lose just one game, never mind four, six or whatever. And then to go through a whole season like (Detroit), it’s tough. It’s mentally draining.”

Footnotes. Monday’s matinee is Colorado’s second consecutive 1 p.m. begin and concludes a five-game homestand through which the Avs are 2-Zero-2. The Avs received’t follow once more till Jan. 30, simply two days earlier than resuming play Feb. 1 at Philadelphia. Colorado begins a five-game journey towards the Flyers, with stops at Buffalo, Ottawa, Columbus and Minnesota. … Winger Joonas Donskoi, who’s recovering from a concussion, participated in a full follow Sunday however will miss his fifth consecutive recreation for precautionary causes. … Bednar reinstated his stacked power-play unit Sunday, with Cale Makar operating the present on the blue line, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, and Nazem Kadri and Gabe Landeskog down low. These 5 gamers started the season on the No. 1 energy play.