Avalanche Insider: What’s happening to Colorado in the third period? Avs can’t close.

Probably the most regarding side of this four-game winless streak for the Avalanche getting into tonight’s dwelling tilt in opposition to the San Jose Sharks is Colorado’s nasty behavior for letting issues slip away within the third interval.



Let’s assessment the losses, lets?



• Jan. 6 — 1-Zero L at Islanders: Scoreless early within the third interval (6:54), New York middle Anders Lee beat Avs goalie Pavel Francouz for the go-ahead aim and victory.



• Jan. 7 — 5-Three L at Rangers: The Avs tied issues up at Three-Three halfway by the second, however its offense dried up, and two unanswered New York objectives on Philipp Grubauer spelled doom for Colorado.



• Jan. 10 — Four-Three L (OT) vs. Penguins: Francouz let in a pair of third interval objectives and Pittsburgh tied it up. Late heroics from Avs ahead Matt Calvert compelled additional time, however Colorado was as soon as once more unable to shut, as Penguins middle Jared McCann scored on Francouz.



• Jan. 14 — Three-2 L (OT) vs. Stars: The Avalanche’s 2-Zero first interval lead evaporated, shortly, with three straight Dallas objectives. A 3rd-period strike previous Grubauer from Stars’ middle Jason Dickinson tied it up, and an additional time aim from defenseman Esa Lindell put Colorado away.



Name this stretch an anomaly if you would like, however as Denver Publish columnist Mark Kiszla factors out, championship-caliber groups don’t fold when it issues most. A sample of failed third intervals, truthful or not, suggests an absence of psychological fortitude for an Avalanche group nonetheless proper within the playoff combine. It might’t turn out to be an prolonged behavior, although, or watch the losses proceed to pile up similar to they did late final yr — Colorado went Four-14-5 between Dec. 21 and Feb. 16 in 2019.



The slide virtually value the Avalanche a playoff berth.



However don’t simply take my phrase for it.



Avs coach Jared Bednar has additionally had sufficient of Colorado’s poor closing efforts.



“Every breakdown, it seems like it’s costing us at this point, Bednar said. “We have to keep pushing to be better.”

— Kyle Fredrickson, The Denver Publish

By The Numbers

500

It’s been 500 video games and Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon nonetheless doesn’t assume he’s well-known

Nathan MacKinnon performed in his 500th profession NHL recreation and has amassed fairly the résumé over his seven seasons within the league, but he doesn’t really feel fairly recognized sufficient for mainstream consideration. Learn extra…

Parting Shot

Andy Cross, The Denver Publish Jamie Benn (14) of the Dallas Stars, left, and Matt Calvert (11) of the Colorado Avalanche combat in entrance of Philipp Grubauer (31) of the Colorado Avalanche within the interval on the Pepsi Heart Jan. 14, 2020. The Avs misplaced in additional time Three-2.

Dallas Stars “cheat” on faceoffs, Avalanche coach says

“They’re doing a better job of cheating on it than we are,” Bednar mentioned. “We don’t feel like the linesmen we’re doing a good enough job (Tuesday), sort of holding (the respective teams) accountable to make it a level playing field on the faceoffs.” Learn extra…

