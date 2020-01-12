Avalanche looking to dig out of 4-7-1 funk with more grit

It seems the Avalanche has misplaced its identification and wishes extra toughness and a focus to element within the “dirty” areas from its prime gamers.

The Avs put collectively an eight-game factors streak to start the season with a wholesome lineup and went Eight-Zero-1 in late November/early December whereas lacking star wingers Gabe Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, amongst others, due to harm for many of that stretch.

However they’re Four-7-1 since their final unbeaten streak with a comparatively wholesome lineup and looking for solutions. They blew one other third-period lead Friday and misplaced Four-Three in time beyond regulation to the banged-up Pittsburgh Penguins, who have been lacking celebrity Sidney Crosby and 4 different key gamers.

The Pens have gone 10-2-1 of their final 13 video games with a patchwork lineup — much like what Colorado did earlier than the brand new 12 months.

“You’re missing a lot of high-end skill that can score. But there’s ways to win in the league other than high-end skill,” Avs third-line winger Matt Calvert stated after Sunday’s apply. “And if you can get your high-end skill to check like that, we’ll better come together as a team.”

And there it’s: Calvert, Colorado’s hardest participant, needs to see the membership’s prime gamers play with extra grit.

“It’s a team playing a great system,” Calvert stated in regards to the Penguins. “They’re very similar to the Islanders; they put four guys down low on us when we’re on the cycle and try to shut us down that way. It’s everyone being on the same page. No matter who’s in the lineup, if you have your high-end skill in or out, if you play as a team, you’re going to have success. We showed it. (The Penguins) are showing it right now. It’s something we’re working hard at practice to get back too.”

The Avs may have one other full-team apply Monday earlier than persevering with their five-game homestand Tuesday in opposition to the Dallas Stars. Colorado coach Jared Bednar didn’t meet with reporters Sunday however has beforehand stated his staff is just not checking in key areas of the ice.

Of their final 9 contests, the Avs have performed simply arguably two full video games. They pounded the Golden Knights 7-Three on Dec. 23 at Las Vegas and rocked visiting St. Louis by the identical rating Jan. 2. Colorado additionally received 5-2 at New Jersey on Jan. Four with some lucky bounces.

“We’re trying to replicate the St. Louis game, the Vegas game — the games we were successful,” Calvert stated. “We have it in here, but it’s about doing it every night. It’s part of being a young team and still trying to find our identity.”

Footnote. Avs winger Joonas Donskoi briefly skated on his personal in a pink, noncontact sweater Sunday earlier than apply. Donskoi missed his first sport of the season Friday after struggling a head harm in Colorado’s earlier sport on the New York Rangers.