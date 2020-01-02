Avalanche prospect Justus Annunen shuts out U.S. at junior worlds to set up Finland-Canadam semifinal

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Colorado Avalanche draftee Justus Annunen is popping heads on the world junior hockey championships. And he turned away america on Thursday.

Annunen, the 64th general decide of the 2018 draft, piled up 30 saves to assist defending-champion Finland advance to the semifinals with a 1-Zero victory over the U.S. in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Joonas Oden put the Finns forward late with a objective, whereas the 19-year-old Avs prospect did his factor in internet.

In a rematch of final yr’s remaining, Oden broke the impasse on an influence play Four:23 into the ultimate interval, one-timing a shot from the slot previous goaltender Spencer Knight at Werk Enviornment in Trinec.

The U.S. pulled Knight for an additional attacker and a 6-Four benefit with 1:15 left however Finland and Annunen held on.

Finland will play Canada within the semifinals on Saturday, with Sweden dealing with Russia.

Alexis Lafreniere marked his return from harm with a objective and an help as Canada routed Slovakia 6-1 of their quarterfinal.

Lafreniere wristed a shot previous Slovakia goaltender Samuel Hlavaj to extend Canada’s result in 5-Zero on an influence play halfway by way of the second interval on the Ostravar Enviornment within the japanese metropolis of Ostrava.

The 18-year-old middle, who’s projected to be the No. 1 decide on the 2020 NHL draft, recovered from a left knee harm he sustained towards Russia within the group’s second group-stage recreation on Dec 28. He missed the next two video games towards Germany and the Czech Republic.

Captain Barrett Hayton scored two targets and added an help for Canada.

Lafreniere assisted on Hayton’s opening objective within the first interval. Connor McMichael, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Liam Foudy contributed second-period targets to construct a decisive lead for the Canadians.

Hayton scored his second on an influence play within the remaining interval.

Oliver Okuliar spoiled goaltender Joel Hofer’s shutout bid with a late comfort objective.

Canada is probably the most profitable group on the world juniors with 17 titles however is trying to bounce again from a disappointing sixth-place end final yr when it hosted the occasion.

Within the final quarterfinal, Nils Hoglander scored twice for Sweden in a 5-Zero win over host Czech Republic.

Hoglander opened the scoring on an influence play within the first interval and added his fifth objective of the event within the second. Hugo Gustafsson, Victor Soderstrom and David Gustafsson additionally scored for Sweden in Ostrava.

Hugo Alnefelt stopped 23 pictures for the shutout.

Earlier in Trinec, Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play targets and Russia beat Switzerland Three-1 to change into the primary group to succeed in the semifinals.

Alexander Khovanov additionally had a objective and an help and goaltender Yaroslav Askarov made 14 saves as Russia outshot the Swiss 36-15 in Trinec.

Gaetan Jobin scored for Switzerland.

Russia, which additionally beat Switzerland in final yr’s bronze medal recreation, final gained the title in 2011.

___

Extra AP sports activities: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports