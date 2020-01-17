News

Avalanche reported at Lake Tahoe ski resort, sheriff says several unaccounted for

January 18, 2020
Crews had been responding to an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort Friday and several other individuals had been unaccounted for, the Placer County sheriff’s workplace stated in a tweet.

A storm passing by way of the world Thursday dumped a number of inches of snow in Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort within the Squaw Valley.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven individuals, together with a number of staff of the ski resort.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

