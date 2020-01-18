Avalanche skates past Blues with big second period

Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored inside a 22-second span of the second interval Saturday to raise the Avalanche to a 5-Three victory over the rival St. Louis Blues on the Pepsi Middle.

Nathan MacKinnon, Tyson Jost and Gabe Landeskog (empty internet) additionally scored in a decent sport that featured simply 24 photographs by the Blues and 19 for the Avs.

The Avs led 1-Zero, scoring on their first shot for the second consecutive sport, earlier than falling behind 2-1 after the Blues scored late within the first interval and early within the second.

St. Louis’ momentum was short-lived. Tyson Jost capped a terrific play by Burakovsky to tie it at 7:48 of the second interval, and Makar put the Avs again in entrance along with his 11th objective of the season at 15:26. On the following shift, Burakovsky used his deadly wrist shot to place Colorado up Four-2, at which level Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was changed by Jake Allen.

St. Louis scored subsequent, 7:23 into the third interval, when defenseman Alex Pietrangelo pinched from the best wing and tapped in a circle-to-circle feed from David Perron.