Avalanche strikes Indian Army post in Kashmir, three soldiers killed

At the moment, efforts are on to hint one lacking soldier.Reuters

Three Indian Military troopers had been killed after an avalanche hit their submit in Machil sector alongside the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday, January 14. In one other avalanche at Sonmarag in Ganderbal district, not less than 5 folks died on Tuesday at Kulan village.

Rescue operations have been launched by the military and police and 4 of the troopers have been traced. Whereas three of them had been declared lifeless, one other was injured and is being handled at an area navy facility.

At the moment, efforts are on to hint one lacking soldier.

In line with reviews, a bunch of eight locals acquired buried below the snow when an avalanche hit the Kallan space of the Ganderbal district on Monday night time. The rescue events instantly swung into motion and rescued three individuals. Nonetheless, the remaining 5 went lacking.

(With company inputs)