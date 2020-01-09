Avalanche teammates lobby for Cale Makar’s All-Star selection: “He’s earned it”

Good luck getting any hype for the marketing campaign to ship Cale Makar to the 2020 NHL All-Star Recreation from the Avalanche rookie himself.

Even with Makar in consideration for the “Last Men In” fan vote, the Avs defender wasn’t about to stump for his personal trigger.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Makar stated Thursday earlier than a wall of tv cameras in Colorado’s follow facility. “It’s not in my control at all. … But I’d be honored to go.”

Makar will be a part of teammate Nathan MacKinnon for All-Star weekend, held Jan. 24-26 in St. Louis, ought to he beat out fellow Central Division candidates for a closing roster spot: C Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks, 31 factors), LW Jamie Benn (Stars, 21), D Ryan Suter (Wild, 30), C Matt Duchene (Predators, 29), LW David Perron (Blues, 44) and RW Patrik Laine (Jets, 40).

Makar — who touts 32 factors (9 targets) coming into the Avs’ upcoming five-game homestand — was off to a traditionally spectacular begin to his NHL profession earlier than lacking eight video games in December with a shoulder damage.

The deadline for Avalanche followers to vote Makar into the All-Star festivities is quick approaching at 10 p.m. Friday at NHL.com/Vote. Makar’s teammates lobbied for his choice to reporters on Thursday.

Ahead Nathan MacKinnon: “I don’t know the voting. Hopefully, he gets in. … He’s been unreal. One of the best d-men in the league already, at 21. It’s amazing to see him develop.”

Defenseman Ian Cole: “We want to try and grow the game, and get as many young stars as much publicity as we can. On top of that, he’s a heck of a player and is certainly going to be a world-class player for years to come. In my mind, it makes perfect sense. … He’s earned it.”

Ahead Matt Calvert: “It’s a three-on-three game and you want to see the best guys in the world play. With Cale, even though he’s a rookie, he’s one of the most talented d-men I’ve ever seen. He definitely deserves to be there.”

Defenseman Ryan Graves: “He’s quiet, he’s very humble and you’ll never get out of him how good he actually is. When you see what he does out there, he deserves to be in that game. … He’s dynamic and he’s as good as any defenseman that is in that game.”

Coach Jared Bednar: “We get to watch him every night and have a higher appreciation than people who don’t get to see him every night. But I think it’s a no-brainer that he gets it. He’s the exact type of guy you want in those games — a young star putting up elite numbers. He should be in.”

Donskoi out. Ahead Joonas Donskoi was absent from follow Thursday whereas in concussion protocol, Bednar stated, with no particular timetable for return.

Nazem Kadri drops the gloves with Ryan Lindgren after Lindgren ranges Joonas Donskoi pic.twitter.com/T81JLvKEKd — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January eight, 2020

Donskoi was injured Tuesday on the Rangers when he was leveled by an enormous however unpenalized hit from New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren late within the first interval.

The NHL division of participant security didn’t apply supplemental self-discipline upon evaluate of the hit, placing out in a Twitter assertion: “While there was significant head contact on this play, Lindgren took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward and hit through Donskoi’s core. Therefore, under Rule 48.1 (i), the head contact was determined to be unavoidable.”

“I disagree with it,” Bednar stated. “But it’s their call.”

Donskoi, signed in free company final offseason, has 29 factors (15 targets) in 44 video games.