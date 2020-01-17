January 17, 2020 | 5:53pm

A snowboarder drops right into a canyon at Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe, Calif. in 2012. AP

A wild avalanche struck a ski resort close to Lake Tahoe in California Friday, killing no less than one skier and injuring one other particular person, in line with a report.

Rescue groups had been dispatched after the dramatic snow slide hit the Alpine Meadows ski space at round 10 a.m., in line with a tweet from the Placer County Sheriff’s Workplace. Officers consider there aren’t any different victims.

The incident occurred close to a ski run dubbed “Subway,” and the resort remained open after the avalanche whereas areas across the ski run had been shuttered, the sheriff’s workplace stated, in line with climate.com.

“Avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area prior to opening to skiers and riders for the day,” Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows stated in a press release. “The cause of the avalanche is unknown at this time pending additional investigation.”

The resort was pummeled by greater than a foot of snow in the course of the 24 hours earlier than the avalanche, in line with climate.com meteorologist Jonathan Belles.