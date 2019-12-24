Avalanche’s Gabe Landeskog on his 600th game: “No better way to do it than get a win”

LAS VEGAS — Avalanche left wing and workforce captain Gabe Landeskog grew to become a cemented franchise determine Monday evening by enjoying his 600th NHL recreation at T-Cellular Area. Landeskog, 27, scored a power-play purpose in Colorado’s 7-Three victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Six-hundred felt good,” Landeskog mentioned of the Avs’ ultimate recreation earlier than the NHL’s necessary three-day Christmas break. “No better way to do it than get a win.”

He added: “You want to be able to stay healthy and be part of the team and play a lot of games. I’ll trade my 600 regular-season for 600 playoff games, I’ll tell you that. But I’ll keep working towards that.”

Landeskog is simply the third Avs participant to play in his first 600 video games with the Avs, following Cody McLeod (659) and Milan Hejduk (1,020). Joe Sakic (870) and Adam Foote (760) additionally attain 600 video games with the membership after starting their careers with the Quebec Nordiques.

At age 19 on Sept. four, 2012, Landeskog succeeded Hejduk as Colorado’s captain, making him the youngest captain in NHL historical past on the time.

Landeskog, who was chosen by the Avs with the No. 2 decide within the 2011 draft and by no means performed within the minors, is Colorado’s second-longest tenured participant behind defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson, 31, was acquired late within the 2010-11 season from the St. Louis Blues and has performed 540 of his 743 profession video games with the Avs.

Landeskog is second in his 2011 draft class in video games performed, objectives (185) and factors (430). He trails Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier (615 video games performed) and Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (201 objectives and 502 factors) in these areas.

Landeskog is the oldest member of his line, with Nathan MacKinnon having simply turned 24 Sept. 1 and Mikko Rantanen 23 on Oct. 29.

“I saw the other day that the average age on our team is 26 or just below. And I’m 27,” Landeskog mentioned. “It means I’m above-average age on our team. Which means I’m getting old.”

Older and wiser.

Regardless of lacking 16 video games with a damaged foot from late October to early December, Avs coach Jared Bednar mentioned Landeskog is a serious motive why Colorado has loved among the best begins in membership historical past. The Avs (23-11-Three) reached 49 factors on the vacation break — tied for second-most in membership historical past behind the Stanley Cup-winning workforce of 2000-01, which had 51 factors (23-7-5) heading into Christmas.

“It’s been outstanding, really,” Bednar mentioned of Landeskog’s management. “He’s actually grown in that space within the 4 years I’ve been right here. Takes a whole lot of pleasure in it. He has a method of connecting folks — our younger guys, our older guys — making everybody really feel included.

“I feel that there are areas of his game that have really grown too. I think he knows exactly what he is now as a power forward and a guy who likes to go to the net and gets rewarded for doing that. When we need big goals he finds a way to score them. He does a lot for our team. Some of it is seen by the general public and some of it isn’t. But we certainly know the value that he brings to our team — especially in that leadership role.”

Footnote. The Avs’ constitution returned to Denver early Tuesday morning, minus a handful of gamers who selected to fly elsewhere from Las Vegas for the vacation. The workforce will reconvene Friday for a morning skate on the Pepsi heart forward of a recreation towards the Minnesota Wild.