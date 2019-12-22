Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon voted in as an NHL All-Star captain

NEW YORK — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid had been voted NHL All-Star captains.

Ovechkin was voted by followers to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a 3rd in a row.

“It’s always nice to be a captain on the All-Star team,” Ovechkin mentioned Saturday night time. “Thanks fans for voting me (in). It’s a huge honor for me, for this organization and this team.”

That is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star look in his 15th season, if he goes. His 22 targets rank third within the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.

“We’ll see,” Ovechkin mentioned. “It’s lots of games to play. I’m going to do the best for my health and for the playoffs and I have to be healthy for the most important games moving forward.”

McDavid leads the NHL with 59 factors and must be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 factors.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The abilities competitors is Friday, Jan. 24 and the Three-on-Three match is Saturday, Jan. 25.