Avane Srimannarayana review: From Shivaraj Kumar to Ravichandran, Kannada stars gives thumbs-up for Rakshit Shetty film

Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana has bought a lift because the Sandalwood has gone gaga over the fantasy journey movie. The film has been endorsed and hailed by the main names of the Kannada movie trade.

The makers had organised a particular screening for the celebrities on Thursday night, 26 December, a day earlier than its theatrical launch at Urvashi theatre in Bengaluru. After watching Avane Srimannarayana, many massive names from Kannada that features Shivaraj Kumar and Ravichandran appreciated the work. Discover out what they are saying concerning the flick beneath:

Shivaraj Kumar: It is a well-made movie. The making is sweet. It takes us to a special world. Rakshit Shetty has performed a superb job and an excellent try. It is a good movie which has been be loved by all.

Ravichandran: Usually, we are going to attempt to discover out flaws in movies, however this film stands completely different from the second it takes off. We turn into a part of the film and shall be trying to find the treasure. It’s tough activity to carry the viewers’ consideration for 3 hours and folks would

It provides loads of work for folks’s brains aside from entertaining them. Avane Srimannarayana maintains the curiosity ranges all through the movie. I favored the sample through which the comedy is mixed with the story. Rakshit Shetty has pulled off the character nicely. It isn’t only a visible deal with, however a mind teaser. Sandalwood must be happy with such merchandise. From Rakshit to the director, from artistes to technicians, everyone has contributed nicely.

Avane Srimannarayana 1st track.PR Handout

Rishab Shetty: I’m the second hero in Avane Srimannarayana. That is as a result of I seem for a number of seconds right here and there. It’s Rakshit Shetty’s three-year effort. We had mentioned concerning the story a few years in the past and I had the concept concerning the content material earlier than. However film has given a contemporary feeling after watching it now. The story has gone by loads of modifications. I believe no one has made such makes an attempt in Sandalwood earlier than. It isn’t only a pan Indian film, however a common flick. There may be three-hour continuous leisure and journey in it. I additionally loved Rakshit Shetty’s motion sequences.

Particular point out for Balaji Manohar and Pramod (Shetty). Filmmakers deliver the artistes for the villain roles from exterior Karnataka, however these two are our personal abilities who hail from theatre. Sachin has given a technically-brilliant film. We should always respect the efforts of Pushkar and Prakash Gowda for making a film on such a big scale and having religion on the workforce. Such efforts require folks’s help and I request the viewers to not encourage piracy and watch the flick in cinema halls.