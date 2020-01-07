‘Avatar 2’ first look: James Cameron shares Pandora concept art

James Cameron has provided a primary glimpse of the upcoming Avatar 2 by revealing the movie’s official idea artwork. Take a look at the photographs beneath.

The long-awaited sequel, which can observe on from 2009’s Avatar, is lastly as a consequence of be launched in 2021 after being suffering from varied delays. Stay-action filming for the film was accomplished final month.

Yesterday (January 6), director Cameron unveiled a collection of idea artwork items for the subsequent Avatar chapter through the CES convention in Las Vegas. 4 photographs had been later uploaded to the official Avatar Twitter account.

“In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come,” the tweet reads.

Within the #Avatar sequels, you gained’t simply return to Pandora — you’ll discover new elements of the world. Take a look at these model new idea artwork items for a sneak peek at what’s to come back. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Cameron had attended the CES occasion to announce a partnership between Avatar and Mercedez-Benz, who’ve created the VisionAVTR automobile mannequin impressed by the Pandora location.

Because it stands, Avatar 2 is because of hit cinemas on December 17, 2021. It is going to be adopted by Avatar three in 2023, Avatar four in 2025, and Avatar 5 in 2027.

In a brand new interview with CNET, James Cameron defined that the primary sequel will comprise extra automobiles and equipment in comparison with the unique film.

“I also love the hard stuff. The vehicles, spacecraft, aircraft, ground vehicles, weapons, the hardware,” he mentioned. “I’m a total geek when it comes to that stuff. We have a lot of cool vehicles for you.”

Again in October, Matt Damon revealed how he misplaced out on an enormous payday after turning down the lead function within the first Avatar.

Cameron ended up hiring the comparatively unknown actor, Sam Worthington – who is about to reprise the function of Sully for Avatar’s forthcoming instalments.