Avengers: Endgame gets snubbed in Oscar nominations

Disney/Marvel

The Academy Award nominees for 2020 have been introduced — and Marvel followers are crying foul.

Avengers: Endgame, the highest-grossing movie of all time, didn’t garner nominations in any of the most important classes. In reality, the culture-dominating movie secured just one nod: for its visible results.

Whereas it could hardly be argued that this solitary nomination wasn’t an applicable one, it would be fairly straightforward to make the case that Endgame deserved a heck of much more. The film was an unprecedented cinematic feat, wrapping up a narrative that took eleven years and 22 motion pictures to inform. It supplied sturdy character beats for all of its main gamers, it thrilled followers with a ultimate battle in contrast to something seen on the display earlier than, and it introduced closure — in sensible trend — to the sprawling arcs of two of probably the most beloved characters in fashionable mainstream movie, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

As vital as Avengers: Endgame was to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it additionally proved simply how strongly superhero tales can resonate with common moviegoing audiences. The flick dominated the popular culture dialog for months, and its theatrical run noticed it surpass James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar because the highest-grossing movie in historical past. All of this is able to have turned out a lot in another way if not for one easy reality: Endgame was only a rattling good movie. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely expertly wove collectively the threads of a number of ongoing narratives right into a cohesive complete, co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo staged the film with confidence and aplomb, and each actor concerned introduced their A-game.

So far as the Academy was involved, although, none of this mattered.