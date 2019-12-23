Average house price in major UK cities has risen by nearly £90,000 in a decade, research reveals 

Common home value in main UK cities has risen by practically £90,000 in a decade, analysis reveals
The typical home value in main cities has risen by practically £90,000 prior to now decade, analysis exhibits.
This is a rise of 54 per cent, based on housing web site Zoopla, which seemed on the 20 largest cities.
At a median rise of £89,987, that is additionally better than the common uplift throughout the entire of the nation within the interval, which is available in at £62,218.
The standard home value throughout the 20 (largest) cities lined is now £257,200, whereas in London it's £479,000
In London, common costs surged by £204,400, or 74 per cent, within the decade, whereas in Bristol they had been up by £115,000, or 68 per cent.
Properties in Cambridge additionally soared by £167,800, or 67 per cent. The standard home value throughout the 20 cities lined is now £257,200, whereas in London it’s £479,000.
Wanting ahead, Richard Donnell, of Zoopla, mentioned: ‘Decrease mortgage charges have been mirrored in increased home costs, which implies costs are set to rise at a decrease price in future, extra in keeping with common earnings.
‘We anticipate UK metropolis home costs to rise by three per cent over 2020.’
The typical home value in main cities has risen by practically £90,000 prior to now decade, analysis exhibits
