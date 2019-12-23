Average house price in major UK cities has risen by nearly £90,000 in a decade, research reveals 

By Day by day Mail Reporter

The typical home value in main cities has risen by practically £90,000 prior to now decade, analysis exhibits.

This is a rise of 54 per cent, based on housing web site Zoopla, which seemed on the 20 largest cities.

At a median rise of £89,987, that is additionally better than the common uplift throughout the entire of the nation within the interval, which is available in at £62,218.

The standard home value throughout the 20 (largest) cities lined is now £257,200, whereas in London it’s £479,000 [File photo]

In London, common costs surged by £204,400, or 74 per cent, within the decade, whereas in Bristol they had been up by £115,000, or 68 per cent.

Properties in Cambridge additionally soared by £167,800, or 67 per cent. The standard home value throughout the 20 cities lined is now £257,200, whereas in London it’s £479,000.

Wanting ahead, Richard Donnell, of Zoopla, mentioned: ‘Decrease mortgage charges have been mirrored in increased home costs, which implies costs are set to rise at a decrease price in future, extra in keeping with common earnings.

‘We anticipate UK metropolis home costs to rise by three per cent over 2020.’