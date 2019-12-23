Average Income Of Bengal Farmers Tripled In 8 Years: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says her authorities is dedicated to the welfare of farmers. (File)

Kolkata:

The common annual earnings of farmers in West Bengal has tripled through the previous eight years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed in the present day.

Paying her tribute to former prime minister and farmers’ chief Chaudhary Charan Singh on his start anniversary, Ms Banerjee, who can also be the TMC chief, stated distribution of Kisan Credit score Playing cards has elevated 2.5 occasions over this era.

“Homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister, on his birth anniversary. This day is also observed as Kisan Diwas. My best wishes to all the farmers in the country on the occasion,” she tweeted tagging former MP of Lok Sabha and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayant Chaudhary.

“The average annual income of farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 (in 2010-11) to Rs 2.91 lakh (in 2018). Distribution of Kisan Credit Cards has increased 2.5 times from 27 lakh in 2011 to 69 lakh in 2019. Our Govt in Bangla is committed to the welfare of farmers,” she added.

Referring to the state’s crop insurance coverage coverage, Ms Banerjee stated it was run by her authorities with none assist from the Centre. She stated that the “Krishak Bandhu” scheme, launched by her authorities, will profit round 72 lakh farmer households.

Born in 1902 in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, Charan Singh was the nation’s prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.